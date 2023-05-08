Madhya Pradesh: Truck driver shot dead in Morena, villagers block Agra-Mumbai National Highway

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A truck driver was shot dead on wee hours of Monday in Morena. Police recovered his body from the truck's cabin on on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway.

The villagers and relatives of the deceased driver reacted strongly, leading to the blockade of the highway.

The driver identified as Kallu Gaudh (40), resident of Banmore, who met a tragic fate as he was found shot dead in his truck cabin during the early hours Monday morning.

The police immediately cordoned off the area and proceeded to send the deceased driver's body for a post-mortem examination. Simultaneously, a comprehensive investigation into the matter was launched to uncover the motive behind the driver's heinous murder.

As per report of Nai Duniya, Kallu was a truck driver and his truck found parked near a nearby dhaba (roadside eatery) near a tyre factory, when curious onlookers peered into the truck and discovered the blood-soaked body of Kallu lying motionless in the cabin. The incident is believed to have occurred during the previous night, as the driver had succumbed to fatal gunshot wounds.