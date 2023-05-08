MP: 12 passengers injured after a bus overturns in an attempt to avoid collision with cattle in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 12 passengers were injured after a bus lost control and overturned in Chhatarpur district on Monday.

Three of the injured passengers are said to be in a critical condition.

The accident ocurred between Chandrapura and Matoundh, under the jurisdiction of Lavkushnagar Gaurihar police station. The bus was en route from Mahoba to Banda, when the driver lost control of the steering while attempting to avoid a collision with cattle on the road.

As per report of Dainik Bhaskar, the injured individuals have been admitted to the Gaurihar Health Center, while some have been transported to Mahoba for further treatment.