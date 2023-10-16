MP: Ticket Denied, Chaturbhuj Tomar Joins AAP In Shajapur

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): In a setback to the Congress, veteran leader Chaturbhuj Tomar quit the party after being denied ticket for the November 17 assembly elections and joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday evening.

After many rounds of deliberations, the Congress on Sunday released its first list of candidates. The party fielded MLA Kunal Choudhary from Kalapipal seat for the second time.

As anticipated, veteran leader Tomar joined AAP in Delhi in presence of Rajya Sabha MP and AAP national secretary Sandeep Pathak soon after the Congress announced the first list of candidates.

He would be contesting from Kalapipal Assembly as AAP candidate. Protesting the denial of tickets, the senior leader also accused the section of leaders of ignoring the loyalists.

Tomar is counted among the veteran leaders of Congress. He also hailed from the Kalapeepal region. He is a member of Khati community, the largest vote bank in the region.