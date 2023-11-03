MP: Three Players From Dewas Selected For Senior Softball Championship

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The city swelled with immense pride as three players, including Dr Devika Choudhary, Priyanshi Choudhary and Ritesh Malviya from Dewas district, were selected in the Madhya Pradesh softball team for the 43rd Senior Softball Championship, organised in Jammu and Kashmir.

Players from various districts have been attending a coaching camp in Indore for the past week, after which the team left for Jammu and Kashmir. The players received warm congratulations from Manoj Rajani, Anil Shrivastav, Vinay Choudhary, Vinay Choudhary, Dr Sushma Arora and others.