MP: Three Arrested For Illegal Arms Business In Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on illegal arms business in the district, a team of police from Nanpur police station, on Thursday, arrested three persons and seized one pistol, 25 country-made revolvers, and five live cartridges from them. Police seized one SUV as well.

Addressing mediapersons, ASP Sakharam Sengar said that following the directives from the police headquarters in Bhopal, Alirajpur police intensified vigilance in the district.

In compliance with these instructions, Alirajpur police are taking serious action. In this series, Nanpur police station received information from an informant on Thursday that some people were planning to carry out some major incidents by smuggling illegal weapons in a Bolero vehicle.

Keeping in view the seriousness of the information, SP Alirajpur Rajesh Vyas formed a special team under Nanpur police station in-charge SI Nepal Singh Chauhan, and as per the information given by the informer, the action was taken to block village Phata KB Road.

During the blockade, a white-coloured Bolero vehicle was spotted, which was stopped and checked by the police team. While checking three persons, a pistol with five live cartridges, 24 country-made pistols of 12 bore, a total of 25 pieces worth Rs 1.31 lakh, and four mobile phones were seized from their possession.

All three accused were arrested on the spot. Police booked the trio under Section 25(a), 27 of the Arms Act.

