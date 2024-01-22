MP: Thousands Sing Ram Bhajans Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of Ram devotees danced and swayed in a devotional frenzy at a grand bhajan evening organised by MLA Vipin Jain Mitra Mandal to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Held in front of Gandhi Bhawan, the event saw a diverse crowd, including Congressmen, journalists, social workers and devotees.

The evening began with MLA Jain garlanding a picture of Ram Darbar, setting the tone for a night of bhakti. Singers Vishnu Parihar and Harshita Kadotia captivated the audience with their mellifluous renditions, sending chills down spines as they sang of Ram’s return to Ayodhya. Songs like “Saja ko ghar ko gulshan sa” and “Jo Khel Gaye Prano Se Prabhu Ram Liye” resonated with the devotees, transporting them to a realm of divine fervour.

Even a harsh winter couldn’t dampen the spirits of the faithful, who danced with abandon and sang along with every verse. People from nearby areas like Piplia and Sitamau also joined the celebrations, showcasing the city’s unity in their devotion to Lord Rama. The bhajan evening culminated in the distribution of prasad, sweetening the celebration and adding a touch of earthly delight to the spiritual journey. As thousands savoured the Nugdi Prasad, the joy of Rama’s homecoming resonated through the streets of Mandsaur.