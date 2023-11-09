 MP: ‘This Is House Of Corona Warriors; BJP Is Not Welcome To Seek Votes’
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
article-image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing their anguish over BJP government, local health workers who served during the COVID-19 outbreak dangled posters outside their homes saying, ‘This is house of Corona warriors, BJP is not welcome to seek votes’.

These workers, often referred to as ‘Corona warriors’, were recruited from the private sector to bolster the health department's efforts. However, as the pandemic subsided, they found themselves without jobs as they were summarily terminated.

This abrupt dismissal left them frustrated and jobless, leading them to appeal to the administration and government for job security.

In response to this situation, a growing sense of resentment has emerged among these displaced health workers, particularly directed at the BJP government.

This discontent was exemplified in the district, where some of these health workers have placed signs outside their homes.

Currently, only a couple of people have taken this symbolic step, but more will likely follow suit. The number of such ‘Corona warriors’ who lost their jobs after contributing to the pandemic response is potentially in the thousands, presenting a significant challenge for the BJP.

As per health workers, their abrupt termination underscores the need for sustained support and job security for those who stepped up during the COVID-19 crisis.

