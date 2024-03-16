MP: Thieves Target Five Houses In Mandleshwar

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted five houses on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday and decamped with valuables worth Rs 5 lakh from one place. According to the reports, the incidents took place in houses belonging to Shyam Solanki, Padmakar Kelkar and Suresh Verma on Jail road. However, burglary efforts at Jitendra Patel’s residence turned futile. The thieves entered the house of Lokesh Bairagi near Green Park Colony and stole valuables, including silver jewellery and cash worth Rs 5 lakh.

The police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident. Bairagi said that he along with his family was away for attending a family function when the burglary occurred. Upon their return, they were shocked to find broken locks and ransacked rooms with valuables missing. Police station in-charge KS Parmar confirmed that five burglaries were reported last night. The FSL team has investigated the spots and the police are sifting through CCTV footage to trace the accused.

Vigilance against frauds stressed In Mandsaru

An event was organised by the District Cooperative Bank at District Central Cooperative Bank Hall on Friday to highlight the prevalence of various types of fraud cases, particularly those conducted via mobile phones. District head manager Sanjay Modi emphasised the need for vigilance and cautioned against falling prey to fraudulent links which leads to undesirable consequences.

District Cooperative Bank official RC Jain stressed the importance of exercising prudence, while making purchases and inculcating a habit of obtaining receipts or bills. Consumer Council Study Group chief Umarav Singh Jain, advised consumers to be aware of their rights in provisions outlined in the Consumer Protection Act of 2019.

Dignitaries present also stressed the importance of consumer welfare initiatives undertaken by the government. All India Consumer Council members Vijay Kothari and Virendra Chauhan attended the programme.