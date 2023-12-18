MP: Thieves Make Away With 50 Kg Grains

Representational Picture

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): In a smart move, unidentified thieves decamped with 50 kg of grains from a store in Amjhera on Sunday. They have covered CCTV cameras of the shop with plastic, to make sure that the police do not trace them. As per grain merchant Ashok Rathod, he arrived at his shop located on Chalni Road and was shocked to find the locks broken and shutters partially open. He immediately informed the Amzhera police station.

On being informed, constable Jayendrasingh Jadon gathered information about the incident. Merchant revealed that several attempts had been made in the past as well, prompting him to install CCTV cameras for security.

However, this time, the burglars covered the cameras with plastic sheets to evade surveillance. Around 50 kilograms of grain was stolen. The community members got agitated and they submitted a memorandum to the ASI Julie Amliyar regarding the increasing incidents of thefts in the town. Station-in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais informed that CCTV cameras have been scanned and efforts are underway to swiftly apprehend the culprits. Police were hopeful that the case will be solved soon.

Batteries of dumper stolen

Unidentified thieves have made away with two batteries from a damper truck parked near the police station on Sunday night. Vehicle owner Rahis Patel said that the thieves had made away with two batteries from a dumper truck parked near water tank on Mangod-Manavar Road. These batteries, worth Rs 21,000, were installed just two days before the theft incident. The thieves arrived in an eco-vehicle, parked it near the damper, made away with batteries, and fled towards Manavar Road. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. station-in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais mentioned that upon reviewing footage from other locations, the culprits will be apprehended soon.