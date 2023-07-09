MP: Thefts On Rise Around Mahakal Temple In Shravan In Ujjain

Mahakal Temple Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As it is the month of Shravan, there is a huge footfall of devotees in the court of the famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling. Taking advantage of this, miscreants are also carrying out thefts.

Many complaints of theft have come to light at Mahakal police station in the last few days. According to information received from the police, Amit Kumar (42), a resident of Sagar, had come to Ujjain in a car to visit Lord Mahakal with his family.

He had parked his car in the Chardham parking lot. When Kumar returned after visiting the temple, he found the bag and other belongings missing from his car. After this, he sought information from people in the vicinity, but could not find anything.

Amit Kumar reached Mahakal police station and lodged a report of theft. According to police, Amit Kumar had kept three mobiles, a gold ring, Rs 10k in cash and other documents in the bag. The police have began a manhunt for the unknown miscreant.

CCTV cameras installed around the parking lot are also being sifted through. Similarly, miscreant Yogesh stole a motorcycle (MP 13 MC 4284) from Kasturibag Colony of Chimanganj Mandi police station area. There have been claims of hi-tech arrangements for security around Mahakaleshwar temple, but the devotees could not be saved from incidents like theft.

Miscreants are especially targeting vehicles around Mahakaleshwar temple. In many cases, the police do not even register FIR. According to police sources, these days 4 to 5 complaints of theft and pick-pocket are being registered at Mahakal police station daily.