Bhopal: MP Assembly’s Monsoon Session To Be Rocky | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The upcoming monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly is likely to be tumultuous as Opposition is armed with series of sensational issues including Sidhi pee-gate case. Monsoon Assembly session will be held from July 11-15.

Anticipating Opposition’s move, government has started preparing strategy as part of face saving exercise.

On Saturday, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra told media persons that government was open for discussion on any issue decided by the Opposition. However, he urged Opposition not to create chaos on the floor of the house. He was of the view that Assembly session was meant for fruitful discussion and its precious hours should not be sacrificed to chaos.

Read Also 6 Best Spots In Indore To Enjoy Bowl-Licking Maggi

Even as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tried to save face of government by ordering stern action against the accused and washing feet of Sidhi pee-gate victim at CM House, it remains a hot, political issue.

Opposition is not ready to allow this issue to slip away from its hands so easily.

The other big issues which echoed in corridors of power included Vidisha incident in which a college-going girl ended her life two months back as she was fed up from the regular eve teasing.

On Thursday, her father also committed suicide as one of the accused was building pressure on him. The Gwalior incident in which some youths abducted a youth and asked him to lick their feet also generated political heat.

Read Also Bhopal: Another Cheetah Pair To Be Released Into The Wild