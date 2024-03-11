MP: Tempo Carrying School Students Overturns In Neemuch; 12 Children Injured, 9 Seriously Hurt | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): As many 12 students who were heading to their home after appearing in the exam injured after a tempo carrying them overturned in Khujri village falls under Manasa police station area on Monday.

The children, who had come from Ankali Sojavas village for exams, were returning home after completing their class 5th and 8th exams at Government High School, Khajuri.

Nine children sustained serious injuries, while a total of 12 were injured in the accident. The injured were promptly taken to the government hospital in Manasa by locals and 108 ambulances. Officials from the Block Medical Officer and police administration have visited the hospital to ensure proper treatment.

The accident has sparked concerns about the safety of students traveling in overcrowded vehicles, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement of transportation regulations.

Madhya Pradesh: Man Heading Towards Mahakal Killed In Accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man en route to Mahakal Temple was killed and two of his friends injured in a road accident after their bike lost control when a cow suddenly appeared in front of the bike late on Saturday night. The accident took place at Bhutta Square at Sanwer area. They were taken to MY Hospital around 4:30 am, where one person was declared brought dead, while two are undergoing treatment. They were heading towards Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to celebrate one of their birthdays.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Gaurav, a resident of Vinoba Nagar. He was a delivery boy. The deceased friend Karan said that Gaurav along with Raj and Hritik, were heading towards Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to celebrate one of their birthdays. Near Sanwer, a cow suddenly came in front of their bike and the rider lost control and skidded off the road. Gaurav succumbed to severe head injuries on the spot, while Raj and Hritik are undergoing treatment for injuries to their hand and leg. The police have initiated a probe to know the circumstances under which the