 MP: Teenage Boy & Girl Found Unconscious In School’s Storeroom
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Teenage Boy & Girl Found Unconscious In School’s Storeroom

MP: Teenage Boy & Girl Found Unconscious In School’s Storeroom

A bottle of poison and crude liquor bottles also found on the spot

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 11:30 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 19 year-old-boy and a 16- 16-year-old girl were found in an unconscious state in the store room of a government school on Tuesday. According to the information, both the boy and the girl were found in an unconscious state in the store room of the Government Secondary School, located in Amarpura Kala village under the Raoti police station area of the district. A bottle of poison and crude liquor bottles were also found on the spot.

Subsequently, it is believed that both must have mixed the poison and liquor and drank it. After receiving primary treatment in the government hospital in Rawati, both of them were admitted to the district hospital in critical condition, where they are undergoing treatment. As per the information, teachers and students reached the school at around 10 am on Tuesday.

After the prayers, the classes commenced as usual. When cleaner Tersingh Katara went to the store room, he found the lock of the store room broken. When he went inside, he saw both of them lying in an unconscious state with a bottle of poison and crude liquor in the room. He immediately informed head teacher Rajesh Pandey and others. The family members of the boy and girl along with a large number of villagers reached the school. The police also reached the spot and launched an investigation. It is being speculated that both the boy and the girl attended a marriage on Monday night and must have entered the school after 11 pm.

However, SP Rahul Kumar Lodha said that the reason behind drinking poison mixed alcohol has not been established yet and further probe is underway.

Read Also
Indore: Third Edition Of Narmada Sahitya Manthan From Feb 16
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Teenage Boy & Girl Found Unconscious In School’s Storeroom

MP: Teenage Boy & Girl Found Unconscious In School’s Storeroom

Indore: Rabbits Put A Break On Butterfly Park

Indore: Rabbits Put A Break On Butterfly Park

Indore: Rs 21,161 Cr Budget Of West Discom Approved

Indore: Rs 21,161 Cr Budget Of West Discom Approved

Indore: City Resident, Ujjain Couple Killed In Accident

Indore: City Resident, Ujjain Couple Killed In Accident

MP: Man Booked For Spreading Misinformation About PM's Health

MP: Man Booked For Spreading Misinformation About PM's Health