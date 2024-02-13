MP: Teenage Boy & Girl Found Unconscious In School’s Storeroom

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 19 year-old-boy and a 16- 16-year-old girl were found in an unconscious state in the store room of a government school on Tuesday. According to the information, both the boy and the girl were found in an unconscious state in the store room of the Government Secondary School, located in Amarpura Kala village under the Raoti police station area of the district. A bottle of poison and crude liquor bottles were also found on the spot.

Subsequently, it is believed that both must have mixed the poison and liquor and drank it. After receiving primary treatment in the government hospital in Rawati, both of them were admitted to the district hospital in critical condition, where they are undergoing treatment. As per the information, teachers and students reached the school at around 10 am on Tuesday.

After the prayers, the classes commenced as usual. When cleaner Tersingh Katara went to the store room, he found the lock of the store room broken. When he went inside, he saw both of them lying in an unconscious state with a bottle of poison and crude liquor in the room. He immediately informed head teacher Rajesh Pandey and others. The family members of the boy and girl along with a large number of villagers reached the school. The police also reached the spot and launched an investigation. It is being speculated that both the boy and the girl attended a marriage on Monday night and must have entered the school after 11 pm.

However, SP Rahul Kumar Lodha said that the reason behind drinking poison mixed alcohol has not been established yet and further probe is underway.