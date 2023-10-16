 MP: Teacher Molests Minor Student In Agar, Absconding
MP: Teacher Molests Minor Student In Agar, Absconding

The victim did not confide in parents about the incident that happened in school for a few days.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A case of molestation has come to light where a government school teacher allegedly molested a 13-year-old student in Bhayana village in Agar Malwa district.

CSP Motilal Kushwah said that the incident happened on October 12 when the class VIII student went to the washroom and the accused teacher Mazhar Qureshi followed her to the washroom and molested her.

The victim did not confide in parents about the incident that happened in school for a few days. Eventually, after summing up some courage, she informed her parents about the whole incident on Sunday.

As soon as the family of the victim got to know about the incident, they registered a case against the accused in the women’s police station.

Police have booked Qureshi under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. Ever since the police have registered a case against the accused, he has been on the run. Police are searching for the absconder.

