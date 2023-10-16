 Indore: Congress Leader Akshay Kanti Bam's Supporters Stage Protest After Party Fields Raja Mandhavani From Indore-4
The protest caused disruption on the road, leading to a temporary traffic jam.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
wiIndore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Congress announced the list, reports of resentment have been reported from several parts of Madhya Pradesh. On Monday, supporters of Congress leader Akshay Kanti Bam staged protests in Indore, after Raja Mandhavani was fielded from Indore-4. However, Bam claimed he was unaware of the protest.

The demonstration took place outside the city Congress office at Gandhi Bhavan, where the protestors burnt a symbolic effigy of Mandhavani.

Traffic Disrupted

The protest caused disruption on the road, leading to a temporary traffic jam. Responding to the situation, the police arrived at the scene and intervened, dispersing the protesters and restoring order. The incident highlights the heightened tensions surrounding the political landscape as Vidhan Sabha elections approach, with supporters expressing their dissent through symbolic actions and public demonstrations.

Bam 'Unaware'

When Free Press dialed Akshay Kanti Bam, he said mentioned that he doesn't have any information about the protests as he is currently on a flight and cannot comment on the situation.

