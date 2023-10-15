Indore Celebrates Diwali A Month In Advance

A huge crowd gathered at Rajwada for celebration. They waved the National flag and raised slogans to celebrate the victory of India. | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Diwali arrived in Indore a month early. As Shreyas Iyer hit the winning boundary, city’s skyline was lit up with fire crackers and rockets. Those on roads honked horns, pressed accelators and blazed across the city. A few were also seen atop cars with Tricolours.

It was truly a celebration time as Indoreans joined hands with fellow Indians across the length and breadth of the country to bask in the glory of Team India’s invincible 8-0 win record against Pakistan in the World Cup.

The city readily jumped into exuberant pre-Diwali revelry, an entire month before the actual festival.

Fireworks burst into the night sky at every conceivable corner, casting a breathtaking display of colours that echoed the vibrant spirit of the city.

From the iconic Rajwada Palace to serene banks of Kahn and every street in between, Indore was ablaze with celebrations. Families, friends and neighbours came together, their jubilant cheers filling the air. The sky itself joined the festivities with an array of fireworks, competing with the ones on the ground for sheer splendour.

The indomitable spirit of Indore was palpable as citizens, regardless of age or background, revelled in the glory of this historic win. This marked India's third consecutive victory in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, following wins against Australia and Afghanistan.

Hundreds of youths in two-wheelers congregated at Rajwada to share their excitement and joy. The celebrations continued till late in the night. It took quite an effort from cops, who too were in a celebratory mood, to make youths leave Rajwada.

LEDs were already set up at Chappan Dukaan and outside TI Mall on MG Road to telecast the match live for cricket lovers. Crowd at both places started the celebrations even before the last run was scored. They danced and offered sweets to each other.

After winning runs were scored, Indoreans rushed to Rajwada. People sang songs and danced to the beats of dhols and music on DJ systems. People were also seen waving the National Flag, playing patriotic songs and raising slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

Apart from Rajwada, Indoreans were also seen celebrating at Sarafa, Vijay Nagar Square, Bhanwarkuwan area and other posh areas of the city.