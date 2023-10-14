MP Poll Scroll: 'Voters Don’t Follow Our Opinion, Then Why Should I Take Risk,' Says Shankaracharya

SWAMI SADANAND SARASWATI MAHARAJ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shankaracharya of Shri Sharada Peetham, Dwarka, Gujarat, is one of the four seats established by Adi Shankaracharya to spread Sanatan Dharma, protect temples and mutts. Shankaracharya of Shri Sharada Peetham Swami Sadanand Saraswati Maharaj was in Ujjain on Friday. Nirukt Bhargava talked to him on electoral politics.

Excerpts

Next 6-8 months are crucial as people will vote for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. In given circumstances, what will be your message for people?

Voters don’t follow opinion of people like us and therefore why should I take risk by saying anything in anybody’s favour or against him. We are neutral persons and representatives of all political parties visit us. It will be improper to say anything at this juncture.

Still, what is your view?

People should follow dharma. Our country's ruler should be religious. If country’s raja (king) will be dharmatma (virtuous), then only praja (people) will be religious. Son will follow his father if latter follows dharma. The disciple will be sadachari (morally good), if his guru is sadachari.

This is Indian culture. Politics should be dharma sapeksha (pro-religious) as uddandta (insolence), uchhrankhalta (unruliness) and anaitikta (immorality) come due to dharma nirpeksha rajiniti (politics of secularism).

To overcome such evils, there exists dharma (religion). And Dharmacharya preaches dharma. Concept of Ram Rajya and Hindu Rajya originate from a rule where money is pure, there is no theft, nobody speaks lies, all are teetotalers, none takes food without offering water to Sun God and woman roam freely as there is no male authoritarianism in the society.

Will all this ever become reality?

Indian Constitution does not permit establishment of Ram Rajya or Hindu Rajya. It will be executed only when a majority government comes to power, which can amend certain provisions of Constitution. According to our belief, the rule of land should be administered on the basis of neeti (doctrine) because neeti is based on immortal truth, which is dharma in true sense.

There are many revered people who influence society at large. Then, why their preachings are not taken seriously?

Before us, many renowned preachers made efforts relentlessly in this direction. By entering politics in 1965-67, they extensively contributed to purification of politics. We will continue this exercise whether we get or do not get success.

