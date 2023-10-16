Indore: Two Booked For Molesting Married Woman, Thrashing Her Husband

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were booked for molesting a woman during Garba practice in the Tukoganj area on Sunday. The main accused and his accomplice also thrashed her husband when he tried to intervene. The police are searching for the two accused and the CCTVs of the spot are being examined.

Tukoganj police station in charge Jitendra Singh Yadav said that the woman has lodged a complaint that she is a resident of CAT Road and had come for Garba practice in South Tukoganj.

The accused named Ashu allegedly molested her when she was practicing. She objected to his behaviour and the accused manhandled her husband who tried to intervene.

Later the accused called his friend Neeraj and they allegedly thrashed her husband and tried to tear her clothes but when people gathered on the spot hearing her cries for help Ashu managed to flee from there.

The accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections against the accused and have started a search for them.

