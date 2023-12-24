MP: Teacher Gets 4-Year Jail For Taking Bribe

Representative Photo |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant teacher posted at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Barwani has been sentenced to four years in prison for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for the clearance of a school recognition certificate. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict identified as Salim Ahmed Hanfi holding him guilty of the offenses under Sections 7, 13(1)(d), 13(1)(a), and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

According to the prosecution, Hanfi had in May 2017 demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 3,000 from complainant Naman Soni, for clearance of a school recognition certificate for his school Lotus Valley School located in Ojhar village. Feeling aggrieved by the demand, Soni had filed a written complaint to Lokayukta police which conducted a raid on Hanif. He was arrested by the police while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from the applicant.

The prosecution has successfully been able to prove the demand, acceptance, and recovery of bribe money from the possession of the accused. First additional sessions court Barwani Kailash Prasad Markam found him guilty and pronounced the judgement.