IIM Indore Launches Master Of Management Studies For Working Professionals

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore has launched its new online management programme, the Master of Management Studies (MMS) to cater to educational needs of working professional.

The programme requires a minimum of 2 years of full-time work experience after graduation, along with a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA from a recognized institution.

Prof Himanshu Rai, Director at IIM Indore, said, “The MMS is an online degree programme by IIM Indore, designed to empower professionals to pursue a quality management degree without interrupting their current employment."

With a focus on a case-study approach, the MMS curriculum offers comprehensive knowledge across diverse domains, ensuring participants are equipped with essential skills, a strong ethical foundation, and the prowess to take on leadership roles.

In today's landscape, ethical leadership stands as a pivotal cornerstone. “This programme, apart from imparting world-class knowledge, also aims at crafting well-rounded professionals primed to lead with integrity, steer through uncertainties, and propel organizational growth," said Prof. Rai.

All about the course

The course requires 900 hours of immersive learning sessions conducted on an advanced Interactive Learning (IL) platform, merging online and offline formats. Participants will delve into specialized modules covering Economics, Communications, Finance & Accounting, Information Systems, OB & HR, OM & QT, Strategy, and Humanities & Social Sciences. Through a dynamic mix of lectures, case discussions, projects, and assignments, learners will gain a comprehensive understanding of every facet, ensuring a well-rounded education and culminating in a prestigious completion certificate from IIM Indore.

This programme heralds a new era in executive education, harnessing technology, data, and innovation to equip professionals with the acumen needed to thrive in today's dynamic business world, shaping leaders who will redefine the future of management.