MP: Teacher Barred From Saying 'Jai Shri Ram', Director Apologises Amid Escalating Situation In Sardarpur | IANS/ Representative Image

Dasai/ Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Controversy erupted at a private school in Dasai village of Sardarpur tehsil in Dhar district as the school director allegedly forbade a school teacher from chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The incident, which took place at Little Flower School, involved teacher Ritu Dodiya, who was reportedly instructed by the school director, Pankaj Jain, to refrain from using the religious chant and instead use 'good morning' as the greeting.

Upon learning of the incident, members of a Hindu organisation and the local police arrived at the school. However, no formal complaint has been lodged with the police due to an agreement between the two parties. The school director has issued an apology in connection with the incident.

Read Also MP: Two Arms Dealers Nabbed With 5 Pistols In Sendhwa

The incident sparked a heated debate at the school, prompting the intervention of the Dasai police post. The controversy underscores the delicate balance between religious expression and institutional policies in educational settings.

School director apologises

After a heated debate within the school community, Pankaj Jain, the director of school, has issued an apology, which has helped to calm the situation.

The school has also released a statement expressing that they did not intend to offend any religious sentiments and that they respect all beliefs.

The controversy, which has not resulted in any police complaints, has prompted inquiries to both Pankaj Jain and the local police authorities. However, as of now, there has been no response from either party.

The apology from the school director and the statement from Little Flower School seem to have helped ease tensions surrounding the issue.

During discussions with Free Press, SDOP Ashutosh Patel stated that this was a school matter and that both parties have come to an understanding. No case has been registered by either side with the police in this matter.

Dasai police outpost in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais said, "We called both parties to the Dasai police outpost and emphasised that disputes over trivial matters should not disrupt the school environment. Teachers are responsible for educating children, and our focus should be on providing them with quality education, not on creating controversies. These disputes can hurt children's minds."