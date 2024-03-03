 MP: Sunil Khatri Re-Elected Seva Bharti President
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Sunil Khatri Re-Elected Seva Bharti President

MP: Sunil Khatri Re-Elected Seva Bharti President

The audit report of the committee was also presented.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
SUNIL KHATRI |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The general meeting of the district committee of Seva Bharti Ujjain was held at the Girls Hostel, Indore Road. In this, the work done by Seva Bharti throughout the year was read out. The audit report of the committee was also presented. 

On completion of three years of the district committee, the reading and audit report of the works of the last three years was also presented among the members by Ritesh Soni. After the completion of the tenure of District Seva Bharti Samiti, a new executive was also formed. 

Read Also
Chief Minister Renames Air Ambulance Service To 'PM Air Ambulance Service' Amidst Inauguration In...
article-image

On this occasion, RSS Malwa province’s co-province executive Raghuveer Sisodia, department campaigner Hirendra Singh, and department service chief Sameer Chaudhary were present. Sunil Khatri was elected as president again. Seema Vashishtha as vice-president, Ravindra Narwaria as secretary, Shekhar Barapatre as joint-secretary, and Anil Ligga as treasurer were elected as the new executive.

Om Jain, Anand Pandya, Hemant Gupta, Jaya Mishra, Amit Kavadiya, and Ritesh Soni were nominated as members of the committee. Special invitee members Preeti Goyal, Asha Shrivastava, Rajesh Mimroth, Khushal Singh, and Dilip Bilala were nominated. The guardian of boys' hostel will be Vijay Parihar, the guardian of mothers' hostel will be Rakesh Sharma, and the guardian of girls' hostel will be Anshu Bafna. Prakash Chittoda, Umesh Mahajan and Ravindra Solanki were made patrons.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Over 30 Trees To Be Axed For Diversion Road In Kishanganj

MP: Over 30 Trees To Be Axed For Diversion Road In Kishanganj

MP: RIC Receives Overwhelming Response From Investors

MP: RIC Receives Overwhelming Response From Investors

MP: Sunil Khatri Re-Elected Seva Bharti President

MP: Sunil Khatri Re-Elected Seva Bharti President

'MP Makes Global Mark In Pharma & Medical Devices Manufacturing Sector'

'MP Makes Global Mark In Pharma & Medical Devices Manufacturing Sector'

Indore: Woman Who Came From Mumbai, Found Dead At Her Home  

Indore: Woman Who Came From Mumbai, Found Dead At Her Home  