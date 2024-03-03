MP: Sunil Khatri Re-Elected Seva Bharti President

SUNIL KHATRI |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The general meeting of the district committee of Seva Bharti Ujjain was held at the Girls Hostel, Indore Road. In this, the work done by Seva Bharti throughout the year was read out. The audit report of the committee was also presented.

On completion of three years of the district committee, the reading and audit report of the works of the last three years was also presented among the members by Ritesh Soni. After the completion of the tenure of District Seva Bharti Samiti, a new executive was also formed.

On this occasion, RSS Malwa province’s co-province executive Raghuveer Sisodia, department campaigner Hirendra Singh, and department service chief Sameer Chaudhary were present. Sunil Khatri was elected as president again. Seema Vashishtha as vice-president, Ravindra Narwaria as secretary, Shekhar Barapatre as joint-secretary, and Anil Ligga as treasurer were elected as the new executive.

Om Jain, Anand Pandya, Hemant Gupta, Jaya Mishra, Amit Kavadiya, and Ritesh Soni were nominated as members of the committee. Special invitee members Preeti Goyal, Asha Shrivastava, Rajesh Mimroth, Khushal Singh, and Dilip Bilala were nominated. The guardian of boys' hostel will be Vijay Parihar, the guardian of mothers' hostel will be Rakesh Sharma, and the guardian of girls' hostel will be Anshu Bafna. Prakash Chittoda, Umesh Mahajan and Ravindra Solanki were made patrons.