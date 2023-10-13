MP: Sunil Bansal Elected President Of Nimar Chamber Of Commerce And Industries

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Nimar Chamber of Commerce and Industries organised election on Thursday for the posts of president and secretary. Out of 493 voters from 33 trading organizations, 469 cast their votes. Election officer Prakash Chand Baheti announced the results around 5:30 pm. Sunil Bansal was elected as president by defeating Pavan Agarwal by 194 votes. Similarly, Santosh Gupta became the secretary by defeating Santosh Saraf with 18 votes.

The process of election was conducted smoothly under the guidance of assistant election officer Kamlesh Gupta, Manish Aggarwal and more than 20 colleagues. The voting was done between 10 am and 4 pm. The election was conducted peacefully. There was no disagreement or conflict of any sort. For this, Baheti expressed gratitude towards everyone. After the announcement of election results, people took out a victory procession from the counting venue to the market.

Read Also Indore Crime: Police Recover Two Missing Minors Within 24 Hours

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)