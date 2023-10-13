Indore Crime: Police Recover Two Missing Minors Within 24 Hours

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Juni police recovered two minor girls within 24 hours on Thursday. They were safely handed over to the parents. The girls had run away as they were angry with their parents over something.

According to police, a man had complained to Juni police that his two minor girls were missing. Police initiated a search for them and were successful in finding them within 24 hours.

Man held with 2.2 kg poppy straw

Police arrested a man from near MPEB Grid in Chitawad for selling poppy straw on Thursday. The police recovered 2.2 kg of the narcotics substance worth around Rs 70,000 from his possession. The police received a tip that a person was roaming around with poppy straw and trying to sell it. Police reached the spot and nabbed the accused. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Amritpal Bhatia alias Sonu, a resident of Nanak Palace in Pipliya Rao. The police also recovered a motorcycle without a licence plate. The police registered a case under relevant sections of NDPS Act.

