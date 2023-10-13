Indore: Police Conduct Mock Drill To Strengthen Security

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police conducted a mock drill to strengthen the security system at C-21 Mall on Thursday. In view of upcoming festivals, the police checked their security system under the guidance of DCP (Intelligence and Security) Hanshraj Singh.

The police’s security cell and BDDS team led by ACP (Security) Anil Kumar Mandrah and BDDS in charge conducted the mock drill to strengthen the security measurements in case of emergency. The police practised the protocol designed to tackle cases of bombs found in public places.