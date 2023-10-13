 Indore: Police Conduct Mock Drill To Strengthen Security
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Police Conduct Mock Drill To Strengthen Security

Indore: Police Conduct Mock Drill To Strengthen Security

The police practised the protocol designed to tackle cases of bombs found in public places.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 09:01 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police conducted a mock drill to strengthen the security system at C-21 Mall on Thursday. In view of upcoming festivals, the police checked their security system under the guidance of DCP (Intelligence and Security) Hanshraj Singh.

The police’s security cell and BDDS team led by ACP (Security) Anil Kumar Mandrah and BDDS in charge conducted the mock drill to strengthen the security measurements in case of emergency. The police practised the protocol designed to tackle cases of bombs found in public places.

Read Also
Indore: Die Has Been Cast On Most Seats
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fire In Care CHL Hospital: Admin, Health Officials Wake Up From Slumber, Launch Drive To Ensure Fire...

Fire In Care CHL Hospital: Admin, Health Officials Wake Up From Slumber, Launch Drive To Ensure Fire...

Indore: ‘Defer State Polls By A Week To Enable People To Celebrate Chhath’ 

Indore: ‘Defer State Polls By A Week To Enable People To Celebrate Chhath’ 

Helipads And Airstrips To Be Under Special Watch: Dy EC 

Helipads And Airstrips To Be Under Special Watch: Dy EC 

Indore: 2 Arrested From Guj For Duping Software Engineer Of ₹16.64 Lakh

Indore: 2 Arrested From Guj For Duping Software Engineer Of ₹16.64 Lakh

Indore: West Discom Appeals To People To Vote

Indore: West Discom Appeals To People To Vote