MP: 'Success Sutras' Shared At Prize Distribution Ceremony In Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Industries assistant director Sapna Umath emphasised the importance of setting goals and perseverance, speaking as the chief guest during the 40th annual prize distribution ceremony at Pratap Vidya Niketan Higher Secondary School, Badnawar.

She urged students not to falter in the face of adversity and to maintain control in the disorienting modern environment by distancing themselves from mobile devices.

Sapna recounted her struggles and triumphs, acknowledging the pivotal role of school staff in supporting students through challenges.

Councillor Jitendra Sharma, a special guest, echoed these sentiments, crediting the school for his educational foundation. Head of the institution, GP Singh, shared his vision of establishing a holistic educational institution, realised in Pratap Vidya Niketan.

The event featured enlightening presentations by students on pressing issues like drug addiction, social media obsession and gender-based violence. Principal Farida Bohra welcomed the guests and read out the annual report.

Outstanding students were recognised for their academic and extracurricular achievements, with Muskan Singh and Yuvraj Munia receiving top honours. Additionally, Yogesh Chauhan was awarded the Mamta Award for academic excellence.

The ceremony, attended by parents and dignitaries concluded with expressions of gratitude from the organisers, highlighting the collective effort of teachers and parents in shaping the students' success.