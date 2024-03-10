 MP: Study Circle Meeting Taxation Issues Held
The meeting, held on Saturday evening, featured senior chartered accountant Sanjay Moonat as the chief speaker, with KSP President Rajesh Khabiya presiding over the session.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 09:56 PM IST
article-image

The Kar Salahkar Parishad (KSP) recently conducted a study circle meeting in which prominent issues related to direct and indirect taxes were discussed. The meeting, held on Saturday evening, featured senior chartered accountant Sanjay Moonat as the chief speaker, with KSP President Rajesh Khabiya presiding over the session. During the meeting, Moonat shed light on various aspects of the Deemed Assessment Scheme under VAT Tax 2024 and highlighted the key features of the tax demand waiver scheme under Income Tax.

The gathering also delved into significant topics such as section 43(B)h pertaining to MSME, among others. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with Moonat, posing questions and seeking clarifications on the discussed subjects. In recognition of his valuable insights, senior tax consultant Indermal Jain presented a memento to Moonat. The event saw a strong participation from the KSP community, including vice-president Chandrabhushan Rawat, joint secretary Rakesh Bhatewara, treasurer Ashok Bhandari, past presidents of KSP and a substantial number of CAs and tax practitioners. The meeting was conducted by KSP secretary Sandeep Moonat.

