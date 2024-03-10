 Indore: Fake Cops Fox Elderly Woman Of Gold Chain, Bangles
The incident occurred on February 29 near a banyan tree at Apollo Enclave.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 01:19 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Palasia police registered a case against four unidentified persons posing as cops for duping an elderly woman of her gold chain and bangles on Friday. The incident occurred on February 29 near a banyan tree at Apollo Enclave. However, the woman did not lodge a complaint after the incident and later on Friday she reached Palasia police station to file a complaint.

According to the police, 62-year-old Hansa Jain, a resident of Mahaveer Nagar and a private school teacher lodged a complaint that she was passing from the area when three to four persons stopped her and told her that theft incidents are increasing in the area and she should not wear gold ornaments. They suggested her to keep gold ornaments in her bag. The woman thought that the accused were actual policemen so she removed her gold chain and two bangles and kept them in her purse. When she checked her purse after walking a few metres, she found her ornaments missing. She informed the police that the accused, who posed as policemen, somehow managed to steal her ornaments.

The police registered a case against four unidentified accused under relevant sections of the IPC and a search has begun for them. Earlier too, two miscreants had duped an elderly woman of her gold ornaments by frightening her of criminal incidents in Malharganj area on February 13.

