 Indore: 3 Yr-Old Succumbs To Burn Injuries After 15 Days
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old boy succumbed to burn injuries after a struggle of around 15 days at a hospital. He received the injury after a bucketful of hot water fell on him at his place in Banganga area on Friday. The water was kept in the bucket and it was boiling through an immersion rod. The kid had gone to the bathroom to relieve himself when he accidently poured hot water on himself on February 21. He was taken to hospital for treatment. He suffered burn injuries on the lower part of his body from waist to legs but later got discharged from hospital.

Three days prior to his death, he had an infection on the burned part of his body and he was again taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday. According to police, the deceased was identified as Vansh, son of Ganesh Prajapati and resident of Tillor Khurd village. He was at his maternal grandfather’s place when the incident took place. His parents work in a catering service and had gone for work. The police began a probe into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred and conducted post-mortem of the deceased.

