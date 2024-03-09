MP: Students Of Eklavya Vidyalaya To Attain Farming Skills In Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Students at the Eklavya Model Residential School in Alirajpur, located in the tribal development block headquarters, will now expand their education beyond textbooks to include practical skills in soil health management.

This initiative is part of the Central Government's School Soil Health Programme, selecting only 1,000 schools nationwide, including 77 schools in Madhya Pradesh.

Under this initiative, the school will establish a soil testing lab where students will learn how to test soil and understand its significance. Armed with this knowledge, students will venture into local fields, collect soil samples, and conduct tests in the lab. They will then share the results with farmers, advising them on the soil's health and its benefits.

Principal Anju Sisodia expressed enthusiasm for the programme, highlighting its potential impact on raising awareness about soil health among children. The programme aims to equip students with the skills to advise farmers on optimal fertiliser use, thereby promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Selected schools will establish soil health laboratories and conduct training for students and teachers on soil sample collection, testing, and the preparation of soil health cards. The programme will also utilise the mobile application to record data and provide crop recommendations to farmers.

The School Soil Health Programme, piloted successfully in some schools, has now expanded to 1,000 schools across India in 2024. Through this, the government hopes to empower the younger generation to contribute to sustainable farming practices and environmental stewardship.