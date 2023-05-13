MP: Students of DPS Sanawad excel once again

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Students of the Drishti Public School (DPS) Sanawad have once again proved their mettle with an outstanding performance in the CBSE results. Most of the students passed in the first division. Shivam Birla in Commerce stream got 95.6 per cent marks and earned first place in Khargone district in Commerce stream. He also got 100 out of 100 marks in the accountancy subject.

Brought laurels to the school and family in the tax field. The student said that he studied regularly for 7-8 hours and achieved this success under the guidance of the teachers of the school without any coaching institute.

Giving credit for this success to his parents, he thanked the school family. Aditya Vyas in Mathematics and Rupesh Pawar stood first in biology. The CBSE Class 10 result was also excellent. Student Anvesha Sharma secured the first position in the school by securing 85 per cent marks. The school's examination result was 97 per cent. The directors of the school, Sunil Kumar Jain and Neetu Jain congratulated the students on their success and wished them a bright future. All the teachers of the school congratulated for the best performances.