 MP: Welfare schemes must reach all eligible beneficiaries, say Sanawad collector
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Shivraj Singh Verma during a visit to Roopakheda gram panchayat gave a patient hearing to the concerns and grievances of the villagers. Interacting with the people, the collectors asked the educated ones to come forward and make villagers especially, the women and underprivileged, aware of the schemes launched for their welfare.

They should also help the people who are applying and registering for the welfare schemes, the collector added. The collector listened to the issues of the locals and directed SDM BS Kalesh to address their grievances at the earliest. The SDM was also told to give permanent lease to 40 residents. Tehsildar Shivram Kanase was asked to look into the demands of the villagers. He added that benefits of government run welfare schemes should reach must reach all eligible beneficiaries.

Collector also sought information regarding various departments and interacted with staffers. Sharing information about various government services, he assured the people that they would no longer face any difficulty in getting caste, birth certificate and other revenue department related certificates as they will be made available at Gram Panchayat itself. This will save the energy, time and resources spent in approaching the higher offices. PRO Pushpendra Vaskale and naib tehsildar Praveen Singh Changar besides officials from various departments including anganwadi, education and health department were also present.

