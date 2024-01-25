MP: Strengthening Bonds Within Teaching Community In Burhanpur | Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Showcasing an example of solidarity that not only provides financial support to the needy but also serves as a symbol of unity among the teachers in the Burhanpur district, members of the Tribal Welfare Teachers Association are supporting each other in the event of the death of a teacher.

They are not only supporting the bereaved family emotionally but financially as well. It displays the strong bond and compassion that exist within the teaching community, fostering a sense of belonging and support during difficult times.

This organisation has been working in the district for a long time, and till now, many teachers have been helped in this way. Recently, the association has given assistance of Rs 2.54 lakh to the family of a teacher on his death.

The Tribal Welfare Teachers Association has run a self-declaration form scheme in the district. Under this, it helps the families of deceased teachers. Recently, after the demise of teacher Jhin Lal Vaskle, teachers provided financial assistance of Rs 2.54 lakh to his family.

Amount collected from teachers working in 9 Jan Shiksha Kendras

District president Jitendra Sharma said that the amount was deposited by the block officials with the help of teachers working in all nine Jan Shiksha Kendras operated under development block Khaknar, with the cooperation of all the block in-charges, BRC, BAC, janshikshak, and the district block executive. The amount was collected and handed over to the family.

Nine Sankuls contributed total Rs 2.54 lakh

Khaknar Sankul contributed Rs 34,100, Doiphodia Rs 38,800, Sirpur Rs 24,600, Ambara Rs 33,500, Navra Rs 35,300, Nepanagar Rs 15,600, Bhatkheda Rs 20,400, Tukaithar Rs 24,300, Dettalai Sankul assisted Rs 27,700. In this way, a total assistance amount of Rs 2.54 lakh was collected. In this, FD of Rs 2 lakh was given in the name of children, while Rs 54,300 was given in cash.