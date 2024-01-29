MP: Stone-Pelting Incidents On Rise On Ratlam-Jaora Four-Lane

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at vehicles passing on Ratlam-Jaora four-lane stretch between Namli and Hasanpaliya villages during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The attacks, resulting in shattered windows and injuries to drivers, have ignited fear among commuters and raised serious questions regarding the adequacy of police patrolling in the area.

The incident occurred at the Maleni River turn on the Nayagaon-Lebar four-lane, where miscreants targeted vehicles heading from Jaora to Ratlam. Despite the gravity of the situation, drivers opted to bypass immediate halts and proceeded directly to the Namli police station to report the incidents.

However, the response from authorities has been less than satisfactory. Drivers spent hours at the police station awaiting action, only to encounter apparent indifference from officials. Even more concerning was the revelation that the nearby police post remains non-operational during night hours, casting doubt on the effectiveness of law enforcement measures in ensuring public safety.

It was said that when media persons attempted to obtain information from Namli police station in-charge Dharmendra Shivhare, he stated that he was on leave.

Shivhare's absence due to leave further exacerbated the situation, leaving inquiries unanswered and adding to the frustration of those seeking assistance.