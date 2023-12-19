MP: State Team Inspects Civil Hospital

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Under the target scheme of the Central government, a two-member state team inspected the OT and labour room of the Civil Hospital here on Monday. For the first time, Civil Hospital has been included in the target scheme. In this scheme, OT and labour rooms are examined for health services and facilities related to pregnant women. On getting better results, a reward of Rs 1 lakh will be given by the Central government. During the inspection from 11 am to 5 pm, the team checked everything from equipment to interviews of patients and staff. The team will conduct another inspection. After this, the national team will also inspect for the finalisation of the scheme. The team was comprised of Dr Ritesh Tanwar from Bhopal and Dr Mary Thomas from Dewas. Dr Tanwar said that the noted points will be discussed at the state level. So that the needs can be fulfilled by removing the shortcomings.

Hospital in-charge Dr Yogesh Singhare said that preparations were being made for the inspection for the last 10 days.

No orthopaedic doctor, patients in trouble

For the last month, there has been no orthopaedic doctor at the Civil Hospital, the biggest hospital of Mhow tehsil. Due to this, the patients of about 100 villages across the tehsil and also from Pithampur area are facing a lot of problems. Patients with even minor problems related to bones and joints are being referred to MY Hospital in Indore. Many of them are unable to go to Indore due to financial constraints and have to go to private hospitals. This is affecting their budgets. Dr Upendra Tiwari served in this hospital for the last year and during this period, hundreds of patients of Mhow tehsil got the best kind of treatment in this hospital. When contacted, Dr Yogesh Singare said that the contract bond of Dr Tiwari has expired and a request has been made with senior officials for the immediate arrangement of the doctor.

There is a possibility of either getting Dr Tiwari in the next 15 days. Many letters were written to the District Health Officer as he was not an orthopaedic specialist. However since the District Health Officer has not yet taken any cognizance of this matter, the patients have to go to a private hospital for treatment.