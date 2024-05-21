Indore: Prospective Bride’s Sister Dies Of Electrocution At Groom’s House | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic series of events, a house brimming with joy and happiness for fixing of marriage of a woman was plunged into sorrow by the sudden death of her sister who got electrocuted after accidently coming in contact with a high tension line in Azad Nagar police circle on Sunday.

Amidst preparations for fixing the marriage date, the family was devastated by the incident that occurred on the third floor of the man’s house (with whom the marriage was about to be fixed) in Idrish Nagar around 2:30 pm. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Santoshi Nihale, a resident of New Ekta Nagar.

The family members said that she was a teacher and graduated in BEd. She along with her family had gone to a man’s house for a marriage proposal of her elder sister. As discussions for marriage came to an end, she went to explore the house.

When she was at the terrace, she came in contact with the high tension line. The family members of the deceased alleged that the man’s family members did not warn them that a power line was passing above their terrace. When they heard a noise, they ran towards the terrace and found her dead.

They even alleged that a few days ago, a labourer also got electrocuted a few houses away from there. On the other hand, the family members of the man said that their six-year-old girl was also with Santoshi and she said that the woman was talking on mobile phone and could not see the power line.

The deceased is survived by her parents, a brother and three sisters. The family members, who were immersed in a joyful event, found themselves grappling with tragic turn of events. The police began an investigation into the case to ascertain the reasons behind the incident and conducted post-mortem of the deceased.