Indore Gramin Bank Felicitates Senior Social Workers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A felicitation ceremony was organised for the city's senior social workers by Gramin Bank Charitable Committee on Monday. The Secretary of the Charitable Committee, RK Jain announced that the chief guest of the event was city's prominent poet, Professor Rajeev Sharma and special guest was Avadh Kishor Sharma, the President of the Senior Citizens’ Forum.

On this occasion, notable social workers from various organisations were honoured with distinguished social worker award. The recipients included Radheshyam Sabu and Sushil Srivastava from Pidahar Society, Sanjay Agrawal from Gold Coin Trust, Arjun Richharia from Basti Foundation and Bharti Soni, the co-ordinator of Sankalp Group, Jhabua.

Additionally, Nandu Kulkarni, Suresh Arekar and Subhash Paliwal were also felicitated in the programme. Furthermore, Arun Bagdi, who has donated blood 60 times, kidney donor Ayushi Datt and writer Yashodhara Bhatnagar were recognised for their contribution.

Awardee Radheshyam Sabu remarked that the greatest reward for social work is our self-satisfaction. He emphasised that this recognition would inspire others and that every step of our lives should be towards philanthropy. Chief guest Rajeev Sharma, in his address highlighted the importance of charity using examples from the Ramayana, Gita and other scriptures. He also praised efforts of the Charitable Committee and thanked all its members.