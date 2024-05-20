MP's Mandleshwar Offers Adventurers Rendezvous With Nature's Beauty | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): To boost tourism, the Mandleshwar administration is all set to inaugurate a new tourist place, called 'Nagar Van', on June 5, promising adventurers a rendezvous with nature's beauty. Under the ambit of the Eco-Tourism scheme, approximately 145 hectares of land have been transformed into Nagar Van, with an expenditure of nearly Rs 55 lakh.

Standing out amidst them all is the Nagar Van nestled in the Lap of Ladvi panchayat area of Mandleshwar. What sets this Nagar Van apart is its proximity to the tourism hub of Maheshwar and its serene location along the banks of the Narmada. Just 5 kilometres from Maheshwar, this green oasis welcomes visitors with an entrance gate reminiscent of a bird sanctuary.

Inside, a plethora of young and old activities wait, including bird-watching towers, meditation centres, illuminated fountains, arch bridges, pagodas, a star garden, a children's play area and adventures like zip lines. With an entry fee of merely Rs 30, visitors can indulge in activities for an additional fee, ensuring an affordable and memorable experience.

Open until 6 pm, the timings might vary seasonally, promising an enchanting experience for all who venture into this green paradise. Assistant forest conservator, MS Maurya, expressed, "Mandleshwar is endowed with a project worth Rs 80 lakh, out of which approximately Rs 55 lakh have been allocated for the development of Nagar Van.

The remaining amount will be utilised for maintenance over the next 5 to 7 years." Ranger Shilpi Jayaswal of Mandleshwar forest range revealed, "On June 5, we'll conduct extensive tree plantation on a large scale. Alongside, Nagar Van will be open to the public; with an entry fee of just Rs 30. Additional charges for activities will be Rs 50 per coupon." Forest and Environment Minister Dilip Ahirwar praised the initiative during his recent inspection, appreciating the aesthetics and recreational facilities of Nagar Van.