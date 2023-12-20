MP: State Govt Approves Compensation Of ₹1.15 Cr For Land Acquisition In Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has granted approval for a compensation package comprising Rs 1.15 for acquiring land for the construction of an over bridge at Gate No 20.

Following the completion of the railway bridge by the Railways near gate number 20, the responsibility for further development has been shouldered by the state government.

Earlier, the state government sanctioned an amount of Rs 23.25 crore in July 2023, but work got delayed due to the imposition of a model code of conduct. Following the conclusion of the assembly elections, the government is resuming the over bridge project.

The Public Works Department, Ratlam, will be undertaking the construction work for the over bridge. Consequently, a proposal for land acquisition for 17 landowners has been passed by the department.

The government has approved a compensation amounting to Rs 1.5 crore for the acquisition of lands. The completion of this project is anticipated to alleviate traffic congestion in the city significantly.

Presently, the existing under bridge inundated during the rainy season, disrupting traffic flow. Former MLAs Manoj Chawla and Jitendra Gehlot pressed for funds from the state government for infrastructure projects. Their efforts led to the approval of Rs 23.25 crore for the overbridge.