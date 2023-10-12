 MP: St. Paul's Students Selected For State-Level Handball Comp
Updated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Two students of St. Paul's Convent School were selected for state-level handball competition to be held in Shivpuri. The selection was made on the basis of performance in division-level handball competition held in the town.

Mohit Maurya and Dipanshu Yadav would represent the school at the state-level. Principal Devendra Moonat and Manager Bhavik Moonathave extended their best wishes to players for their further endeavors. Principal said that this achievement not only brought honour to the school but was also a testament to the potential of young players.

