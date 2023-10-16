 MP: SST Seizes ₹1L Cash In Khargone
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Static Surveillance Team (SST) of Bhagwanpura, Khargone seized Rs 1 lakh cash during vehicle checking near Bobalwadi Fata, Lalbai Phulbai Temple, Segawan on Sunday.

The vehicle was intercepted at a checkpoint near Bobalwadi Fata Lalbai Phulbai Temple in Segawan. The cash, totalling Rs 1 lakh, was found in the possession of Rehbab Khan, a resident of Barwani.

Following the implementation of the model code of conduct, no individual is permitted to transport cash exceeding the limit and the authorities are taking stringent measures to ensure compliance.

As the model code of conduct is strictly enforced in the district, SST has been diligently checking vehicles to prevent the transportation of materials, cash, liquor or any other items that may influence voters.

article-image

