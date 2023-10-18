 MP: SST, FST Seizes 80 Kg Silver, ₹2.25 Lakh In Mandsaur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint operation, teams of the Static Surveillance Team (SST) and Flying Squad Team (FST) posted at the checkpoint at Jharda on the Mhow-Neecmuch state highway confiscated about 80 kilograms of silver and Rs 2.25 lakh in cash from two different cars.

Malharghar sub-divisional officer (SDO) Narendra Solanki said that the team led by sub-inspector Sanjay Pratap Singh posted at Jharda checkpost stopped one car with a Gujarat registration.

During frisking, the team recovered 80 kilograms of silver. On questioning Lalaram Rawal, a Vadodara resident, and Prakash Salvi, a Jalol village in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, about silver, the duo failed to give any satisfactory reply.

In another incident reported at the checkpost on the Mhow-Neemuch state highway that falls under the Dalod police station limit, the police team seized Rs 2.25 lakh from a car having Ratlam registration.

Rajiv Thakur, a Hatpipliya resident in Dewas district, failed to provide any relevant information about the source of cash in his car.

The teams seized both silver and cash and sent them to the treasury after preparing panchnama.

