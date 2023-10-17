MP Election 2023: First Randomisation Of EVMs Done In Indore, Put Safe In Strong Rooms

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first randomisation of EVMs of all 9 assembly constituencies of the district were done on Monday. Following randomisation, the were EVMs put constituency- wise in the strong room under the supervision of returning officer of the concerned assembly constituency.

The randomisation took place in the meeting of representatives of recognised political parties held under the chairmanship of the collector and district election officer (DEO) Dr Ilayaraja T.

After randomisation, the EVMs including ballot unit (BU), control unit (CU) and VVPATs were allotted to all 9 assembly constituencies of the district. After allotment, the machines will be kept in the assembly constituency-wise strong room with complete security.

Additional collector Gaurav Benal, Roshan Rai, deputy district election officer Rajendra Raghuvanshi and all the returning officers and officials of related departments were also present. The first randomisation of EVMs was done unanimously in the meeting.

Under the second randomisation, EVMs will be allocated polling station-wise. It was informed that on the basis of availability in the district, the first randomisation of 116pc BU, 116pc CU and 126pc VVPAT is done. In this, 16pc BU, 16pc CU and 26pc will remain as VVPAT reserve.

During randomisation, EVMs were distributed assembly-wise. During this period, 2878 BU, 2878 CU and 3128 VVPATs including reserves were allotted to a total of 2486 polling stations in all 9 assembly constituencies of the district.

The first randomisation was done through EVM Management System (EMS 2.0). At the time of randomisation, the information was given to the recognised political parties present.

In the first randomisation, machines (BU, CU, VVPAT) were allotted assembly constituency-wise.The machines were allocated by re-randomising in EMS 2.0 software.

After first randomisation, the machines were received by the returning officer through mobile app in the custody of the returning officer in the assembly constituency- wise strong room assigned to the concerned assembly and will be kept safe in the double lock of the assembly constituency-wise strong room as per protocol prescribed by the election commission of India (ECI).