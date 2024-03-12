 MP: SP's Transfer Raises Concerns About Continuity Of Anti-Drug Campaign
Updated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 10:36 PM IST
Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Despite concerted efforts by the excise and police departments, illegal liquor sales persist in Maheshwar and Mandleshwar, with approximately 25 locations identified as hotspots. local MLA Rajkumar Mev had confirmed the widespread illicit trade during a recent discussion with then SP Dharamveer Singh at Mandleshwar police station and directives were given to enforce the law.

However, shortly after this, SP Singh was transferred, raising concerns about the continuity of the anti-drug campaign under new leadership. The efficacy of measures to combat illegal liquor and drug trade now rests on the proactive approach of the local police administration and the commitment of the new SP to address these pressing issues.

According to MLA Mev, both cities have become epicentres for illegal liquor vending, but enforcement actions primarily target a fraction of the offenders, leaving many untouched due to leniency. The rampant trade in illegal liquor is compounded by the flourishing drug trafficking, particularly among the youth, earning the area the nickname 'Flying Punjab'.

Local law enforcement's sporadic actions have failed to curb the drug trade, hampered by loopholes in the NDPS Act. Following discussions between MLA Mev and SP Singh to combat the drug trade, strict instructions were issued to all police station in-charges to formulate action plans and conduct crackdowns.

