MP: Spirit Worth Rs 3.36 Crore Seized

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa Rural police team in Barwani district seized 35,000 litres of illegal spirit (highly concentrated) worth Rs 3.36 crore on Agra-Bombay National Highway No 3, police said.

Police also seized a tanker along with a pick-up vehicle and registered a case under relevant sections of the Excise Act and began an investigation into the matter. According to Sendhwa SDOP Kamal Singh Chouhan, owing to the imposition of the model code of conduct, Barwani police is on high alert as the district lies on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border and National Highway No 3 passing through the district.

Chouhan said that Sendhwa rural police team had got a tip-off about a tanker having a Punjab registration filled with spirit (OP) liquor passing on the service road near the toilet on the way from Indore to Mumbai. In the parked pickup vehicle having Maharashtra registration, it was found that spirit (OP) liquor was being illegally filled in the drums below by placing a pipe from the tanker. Equipment used in dispensing liquor was also seized on the spot. Meanwhile, the accused fled from the spot after getting information about the arrival of police.

