Indore: Complainant’s Wife Involved In Theft In Own House       

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four persons in connection with a theft case reported from the Chandan Nagar police station area on October 13 in which ornaments worth Rs 3.36 lakh were stolen from a house.

According to the Chandan Nagar police station staff, the complaint stated that the house owner Chetan, his wife and other family members were sleeping at the time of the incident.

During the investigation, police found variations in the statements of Chetan and his wife which led them to investigate the involvement of the wife in the theft.

When the police went through her call details they came to know that she had talked with a person named Devendra multiple times. The police also came to know that Devendra was preparing to flee and thereafter arrested Devendra from his place in Ganga Nagar area.

He allegedly informed the police that he is a relative of Chetan and he along with Chetan’s wife had prepared a plan to commit theft at her house. As per the plan, the accused entered the house and fled with jewellery worth Rs 3.36 lakh kept in the almirah.

Devendra further informed the police that he had sold the jewellery to bullion traders Vijay Soni and Dilip Jain with the help of a relative Pramod Jain. Later, the police arrested Pramod, Vijay and Dilip and recovered gold worth Rs 3.36 lakh from them.

Three arrested with stolen goods worth lakhs

In another incident, Dwarkapuri police arrested three men with stolen goods worth lakhs of rupees on Saturday.

According to the police, the thieves targeted a house and managed to flee with gold and silver ornaments, three mobile phones and a TV from there on October 19. A team was constituted to search for the accused.

During the investigation, information was received that some suspects were seen near Gopur Square. A police team reached there and arrested the accused Suraj, Abhishek and Sunil Chouhan, all residents of the Dwarkapuri area.

They allegedly confessed to their crime after which the police recovered valuables, three mobile phones and a TV from them. Police claimed that the accused were arrested within 24 hours of the incident.