MP: Woman Delivers Baby In UP-Bound Sampark Kranti Express, Infant Named Kranti

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman travelling to UP’s Banda district from Delhi, who was pregnant, delivered a baby girl in the train she was travelling by on Friday. As the infant was born in the UP Sampark Kranti express, she was named Kranti. The infant is said to be healthy, as per official sources.

Sources said that the woman who delivered the baby girl has been identified as Mani Verma (23), a resident of Banda in Uttar Pradesh. She was travelling alone in the train and experienced labour pain on the intervening night of Thursday-

Friday. The train arrived in Chhatarpur’s Harpalpur. On-lookers informed the TTE, who called several ANM workers travelling in the same train.

Her baby was delivered on the train itself, and the mother-daughter duo was taken to the hospital. As she was born in Sampark Kranti express, Verma decided to name her ‘Kranti’.

