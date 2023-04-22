 MP: Specially-abled artist creates stone replica of Jahaj Mahal
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
article-image

Mandu (Madhya Pradesh): A specially-abled artist Karan Bamania, showed great talent by creating replica artwork of the Jahaj Mahal in Mandu, which was appreciated by the Central Archaeological Department and tourists alike.

Karan working on making Jahaj Mahal artefacts for the last three years. He has done this work in overtime while doing his original work.

As per report of Nai Duniya, despite physical challenges, Karan has not given up on his dreams and has pursued his passion for art. The department has recognized and appreciated Karan's hard work, dedication and is willing to take it forward in the future.

Karan Bamania, working as a temporary employee in the Central Archaeological Department, his both legs are bad since some time of birth, still he continued learning wonderful art.

It is also inspiring to hear that Karan plans to make artwork for other palaces in Mandu, such as Rani Roopmati Mahal and Hoshangshah's Tomb. This shows his commitment to his art and his desire to showcase the beauty of Indian heritage through his work.

article-image

