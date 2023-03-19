Girl’s mysterious death: Mandu village tribals hold farm owner responsible

Picture for representation

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Following the death of a tribal girl under mysterious circumstances, many tribals from Mandu village in Dharampuri assembly constituency in Dhar district gathered at Dhar's Bhoj Hospital and demanded that the farm owner be held accountable.

Family members of Kiran (21), daughter of Kansingh Katare who was declared dead at Mhow government hospital on Saturday claimed that they came to know about the death of Kiran from Sagore police as farm owner Bhagwat Singh Raghuvanshi did not bother to inform them.

Earlier, family members with the help of local MLA Panchilal Meda brought Kiran’s body to Dhar hospital for post-mortem after they refused to allow post-mortem at Mhow hospital.

At Dhar, a panel of three doctors performed post-mortem in the presence of family members. They did videography of the entire process as well. During preliminary investigation it was revealed that lightning could have struck Kiran while she was working at the farm and that could be the reason behind her death.

Rajendra Katane, brother of deceased Kiran informed that two of his sisters, including Kiran and her younger sister were residing in Sagore since last six-months and earning their livelihood by working at the field. One of his sisters came back to their place for Holi celebration, while Kiran decided to stay there.

On Saturday afternoon, when Kiran was working at the garlic field, the area witnessed heavy rainfall. Raghuvanshi and his wife who were a few distance away saw Kiran falling unconscious. They immediately took her to a private hospital at Sagore and subsequently to Mhow hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. After her death, Raghuvanshi and his family fled the spot, leaving Kiran at the hospital. Later, Sagore police informed her family members.

