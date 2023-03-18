Madhya Pradesh: Three booked for supplying inferior materials in mass marriage in Dhar

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dahi police in Dhar district acting on the complaint lodged by Dahi janpad panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Kanchan Dongre, booked three proprietors responsible for supplying sub-standard material for mass marriage ceremony under the Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana.

As per the FIR, the three include, Navin Patidar, proprietor, Ambika Traders, Bankaner, Varsha Goyal, proprietor, RN Sales and Services, Shivpuri and Ashish Chopra, proprietor, Anu Manav Infrastructure, Ratlam.

They have been booked under section 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On March 14, a mass marriage ceremony at Dahi under the Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana has been cancelled at the last moment after officials who visited the spot to inspect quality of material presented to the newly-wed couple as “Kanyadan” found those to be sub-standard.

The entire event brought humiliation to the state government as many local leaders and media persons raised questions on those who were involved in the procurement of the material.

Even state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma assured action against those who were involved in the whole incident. Following Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement that from now, the bride will be given a cheque of Rs 56k as the entire amount of the scheme, instead of materials.